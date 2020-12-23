Sufiyum Sujathayum Director Naranipuzha Shanavas Still On Ventilator Support, Says Vijay Babu

Naranipuzha Shanavas, best known for directing the recently released Sufiyum Sujathayum is still on ventilator support, as per the latest update by actor-producer Vijay Babu. Slamming rumours about the director's death, Vijay wrote, "Shanavas is still on ventilator support. His heart is still beating ....request all to pls pray for him .We still hoping for a miracle .Shall update accordingly ...Pls do jot post wrong information." Some media reports are saying that the director is brain dead.

The young director was admitted to a hospital in Coimbatore while he was shooting for his upcoming film titled Attapadi in Kerala's Palakkad district. His health condition is reportedly severe and therefore he has been put on ventilator support. When he suffered the shock, the team of doctors had confirmed that his condition was critical and therefore he needs to be in the intensive care unit (ICU) for the next few hours. There were reports in the media that the director is brain dead.

Talking about his work, Sufiyum Sujathayum starring Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari and Dev Mohan released on July 3, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The romantic-drama bankrolled by Vijay Babu under his production banner Friday Film House became the first Malayalam film to release on any OTT platform post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Notably, Shanavas made his directorial debut with the 2015 film Karie.

