    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Suresh Gopi's 250th Film: Here's A Major Update On The Project!

      By
      |

      Suresh Gopi, the action star of the Malayalam film industry is all set to start working on his 250th film very soon. The National award-winning actor as confirmed that he is all set to join hands with newcomer Mathew Thomas for his 250th film, through his official Facebook page. Now, the sources have revealed a major update about the project.

      Interestingly, Harshvardhan Rameshwar, the young musician who rose to fame with the songs of the Arjun Reddy, the Vijay Devarakonda starring Telugu blockbuster, has been roped in to compose the music for Suresh Gopi's 250th outing. Thus, the untitled project will mark the Malayalam cinema debut of the talented musician.

      Suresh Gopis 250th Film: Heres A Major Update On The Project!

      The movie will feature senior actor Mukesh and Joju George in the other pivotal roles. As per the latest reports, a popular Bollywood actress has been roped in to appear as the female lead in the movie. The movie, which is said to be an out and out mass entertainer was originally supposed to start rolling in April 2020, but has been postponed now due to the lockdown.

      Read more about: suresh gopi
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X