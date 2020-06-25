Suresh Gopi's 250th Film: Here's A Major Update On The Project!

Suresh Gopi, the action star of the Malayalam film industry is all set to start working on his 250th film very soon. The National award-winning actor as confirmed that he is all set to join hands with newcomer Mathew Thomas for his 250th film, through his official Facebook page. Now, the sources have revealed a major update about the project.

Interestingly, Harshvardhan Rameshwar, the young musician who rose to fame with the songs of the Arjun Reddy, the Vijay Devarakonda starring Telugu blockbuster, has been roped in to compose the music for Suresh Gopi's 250th outing. Thus, the untitled project will mark the Malayalam cinema debut of the talented musician.

The movie will feature senior actor Mukesh and Joju George in the other pivotal roles. As per the latest reports, a popular Bollywood actress has been roped in to appear as the female lead in the movie. The movie, which is said to be an out and out mass entertainer was originally supposed to start rolling in April 2020, but has been postponed now due to the lockdown.