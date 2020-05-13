    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Suresh Gopi's 250th Project: Here Are Some Exciting Details!

      By
      |

      Suresh Gopi, the action star of the Malayalam film industry is all set to be active in his acting career once again. The senior actor is currently on a signing spree and is all set to be a part of some highly promising projects. Suresh Gopi's 250th film is one of the most-awaited projects among them.

      Recently, the action star has confirmed that he is all set to join hands with newcomer Mathew Thomas for his 250th film, through his official Facebook page. Suresh Gopi has also revealed that his new look, which has been going viral on the social media platforms from the past few days, is exclusively for his 250th film.

      Suresh Gopis 250th Project: Here Are Some Exciting Details | Suresh Gopis 250th Film: Heres An Update

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 23:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X