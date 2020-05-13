Suresh Gopi's 250th Project: Here Are Some Exciting Details!

Suresh Gopi, the action star of the Malayalam film industry is all set to be active in his acting career once again. The senior actor is currently on a signing spree and is all set to be a part of some highly promising projects. Suresh Gopi's 250th film is one of the most-awaited projects among them.

Recently, the action star has confirmed that he is all set to join hands with newcomer Mathew Thomas for his 250th film, through his official Facebook page. Suresh Gopi has also revealed that his new look, which has been going viral on the social media platforms from the past few days, is exclusively for his 250th film.