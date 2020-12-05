Suresh Gopi's Kaaval: Here Is A Major Update On The Storyline!

Suresh Gopi, the actor star of the Malayalam film industry is all set to be back in the mass hero avathar, with the highly anticipated project Kaaval. In a recent interview, director Nithin Renji Panicker revealed an exciting update on the storyline of Kaaval. According to the filmmaker, the project was originally planned as Suresh Gopi's comeback film.

In the interview, director Nithin revealed that Kaaval revolves around the relationship of two strong characters, Thamban and Anthony. Suresh Gopi is playing the role of Thamban, while actor-filmmaker Renji Panicker appears as Anthony. The action star is sharing the screen with Renji Panicker, who created some of the most celebrated characters of his career, for the first time.

Nithin Renji Panicker also revealed that the combination scenes of his father Renji Panicker and Suresh Gopi will majorly appear in the flashback portions of Kaaval. The young filmmaker stated that the camaraderie between these two actors is the major highlight of the film, which is an action-packed family drama.

According to the director, Suresh Gopi's character in the film, Thamban also has the background of "comeback", which makes it more interesting. Both Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker will appear in two get-ups in the movie, as 55-60-year-olds and the younger versions. Nithin Renji Panicker also added that both the actors have contributed immensely to the film, which has made it very special.

Zaya David, who made her acting debut with the Pranav Mohanlal movie Irupathiyonnam Noottandu, appears as the female lead in Kaaval. Padmaraj Ratheesh, Binu Pappu, IM Vijayan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Muthumani, and so on essay the supporting roles in the movie. Nikhil S Praveen handles the cinematography and Ranjin Raj composes the music. Kaaval, which is produced by the banner Goodwill Entertainments, is slated to hit the theatres for Vishu 2021.

