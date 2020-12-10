Suresh Gopi's Ottakomban To Start Rolling By The Beginning Of 2021?

Suresh Gopi, the action star of Malayalam cinema is all set to start the shooting for his 250th film, which has been titled Ottakomban. As per the latest reports, the highly anticipated project, which has been widely known as SG 250, will start rolling by the beginning of 2021. The sources suggest that the pre-production of Ottakomban is proceeding in full swing.

The official title motion poster of Ottakkomban, which was released on social media in October 2020, had totally impressed the cine-goers and Suresh Gopi fans. The promising title motion poster was released by the most popular faces of the Malayalam film industry, including superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, Jayaram, Dileep, Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, Manju Warrier, and so on, through their respective pages.

After the release of the title motion poster of SG 250, it has been confirmed that the Suresh Gopi starrer will be released with the same cast, crew, and script. Thus, it has also been confirmed that the legal battle with the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran project Kaduva over the script and characters, has not affected Ottakomban.

As per the reports, Ottakomban features Suresh Gopi in his ultimate mass avatar. According to the sources close to the project, the character played by the National award-winning actor will be a complete treat for his die-hard fans, who loved his popular characters like Aanakkattil Chackochi from the yesteryear blockbuster Lelam. The first look motion poster of SG 250, which was released on Suresh Gopi's birthday, also hints the same.