Suresh Gopi To Share The Screen With Prithviraj Sukumaran In Kaduva?

Suresh Gopi, the action star of the Malayalam film industry is all set to bounce back with some highly ambitious projects in his kitty. As per the latest reports, Suresh Gopi is now all set to share the screen with the multi-faceted talent Prithviraj Sukumaran, for the first time in his career.

The latest reports suggest that the action star has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Kaduva. If the reports are to be believed, Suresh Gopi might make an extended cameo appearance in the project which marks the comeback of senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas to Malayalam cinema after a long gap.

Even though the makers have not made an official confirmation on these reports yet, the netizens are totally excited and can't wait to watch Suresh Gopi and Prithviraj Sukumaran together on screen. Earlier, Shaji Kailas had planned a thriller with both the stars in the lead roles, but the project never took off due to unknown reasons.