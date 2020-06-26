    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Suresh Gopi Turns 61: Treats Fans With Kaaval Teaser & SG 250 Motion Poster!

      By
      |

      Suresh Gopi, the action star of the Malayalam film industry turned 61 today. The actor had a simple birthday celebration at home with his family members. But the fans and industry friends of Suresh Gopi celebrated his birthday, with special birthday wishes posts. The National award-winner, in return, gave a double treat for the fans with two exciting updates.

      On his birthday, Suresh Gopi revealed the much-awaited official teaser of Kaaval, his upcoming action thriller. The senior actor also officially announced his 250th project which has been tentatively titled as SG 250, by revealing a high-voltage motion poster. The Kaaval official teaser and SG 250 motion poster have totally left the fans wanting more.

      The official teaser of Kaaval introduces the central character played by Suresh Gopi, who is severely injured and has a bandage near his right eye. Still, he pulls out a revolver from his back, hinting that he is ready for a fight anytime. The sequences are narrated with a punch dialogue, which insists it is the calm before a storm.

      Suresh Gopi Turns 61: Treats Fans With Kaaval Teaser & SG 250 Motion Poster!

      Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 23:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X