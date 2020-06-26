Suresh Gopi Turns 61: Treats Fans With Kaaval Teaser & SG 250 Motion Poster!

Suresh Gopi, the action star of the Malayalam film industry turned 61 today. The actor had a simple birthday celebration at home with his family members. But the fans and industry friends of Suresh Gopi celebrated his birthday, with special birthday wishes posts. The National award-winner, in return, gave a double treat for the fans with two exciting updates.

On his birthday, Suresh Gopi revealed the much-awaited official teaser of Kaaval, his upcoming action thriller. The senior actor also officially announced his 250th project which has been tentatively titled as SG 250, by revealing a high-voltage motion poster. The Kaaval official teaser and SG 250 motion poster have totally left the fans wanting more.

The official teaser of Kaaval introduces the central character played by Suresh Gopi, who is severely injured and has a bandage near his right eye. Still, he pulls out a revolver from his back, hinting that he is ready for a fight anytime. The sequences are narrated with a punch dialogue, which insists it is the calm before a storm.