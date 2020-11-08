Suresh Gopi Wraps Up Kaaval: To Team Up With Nithin Renji Panicker Again For Lelam 2

Suresh Gopi, the action star of Malayalam cinema finally wrapped up the shooting of Kaaval, the upcoming Nithin Renji Panicker directorial. The National award-winner announced the update through his official social media pages, recently. Interestingly, Suresh Gopi is planning to team up with director Nithin Renji Panicker once again, for Lelam 2.

In a recent interview, director Nithin confirmed that Lelam 2 is no shelved, and the script work of the project is progressing. The movie, which was originally supposed to be the directorial debut of the young filmmaker, was delayed due to leading man Suresh Gopi's busy schedule. But, the actor-director duo is now planning to kickstart the project as early as possible.

As per the reports, Lelam 2 will feature all the important faces of the original star cast, including the leading lady Nandini, Siddique, Maniyanpilla Raju, and so on. If the reports are to be believed, Suresh Gopi's son, the popular young actor Gokul Suresh is also a part of the star cast. Gokul is said to playing the son of Chackochi and Gowri Parvathy, the characters played by Suresh Gopi and Nandini.

Coming back to Kaaval, the Suresh Gopi is said to be an action thriller, which is set in the backdrop of the Idukki. The movie will feature Renji Panicker, the popular writer-actor, and director Nithin's father in a pivotal role. Both Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker are said to be appearing in two different get-ups in the Nithin Renji Panicker, which travels through two different timelines.

Zaya David, the Irupathiyonnam Noottandu fame actress appears as the female lead in Kaaval. Padmaraj Ratheesh, Binu Pappu, IM Vijayan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Muthumani, and so on essay the supporting roles in the movie. Nikhil S Praveen handles the cinematography and Ranjin Raj composes the music. Kaaval is produced by the banner Goodwill Entertainments.

