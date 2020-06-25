    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Sushant Singh Rajput’s BTS Dance Video With Veteran Actress Subbalakshmi Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

      Promising Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has left a void in the hearts of millions of fans. While a major part of social media is busy debating on topics varying from nepotism to mental health, few others are remembering the actor and his remarkable work with immense love.

      sushant

      Dancer and internet sensation Sowbhagya Venkatesh is the latest to join the bandwagon as she remembered the actor by sharing a bts video of her grandmother, acclaimed Carnatic musician and actress Subbalakshmi with the late actor. In the video, the duo can be seen enjoying as they dance adorably to the song Manja from Sushant's Bollywood debut movie Kai Po Che, which earned him a huge appreciation for his performance.

      View this post on Instagram

      Ammamma with Sushant ❤️ two of them full of positivity...

      A post shared by Sowbhagya Venkitesh (@sowbhagyavenkitesh) on

      Though Sowbhagya didn't mention about how and when the video was shot, netizens are completely in love with the fun side of the duo displayed. She captioned the video, "Ammamma with Sushant (heart) two of them full of positivity." For the unversed, Subbalakshmi, who is known for her roles in Nandanam and Kalyanaraman, has earlier shot an ad with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor.

      Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 after hanging himself at his Bandra apartment. Though the postmortem report has ruled out any involvement of foul play in his death, several fans and well-wishers still believe that the actor, full of positivity couldn't have died by suicide. Earlier, the police had discovered medical prescriptions and antidepressants from his residence, which is said to have taken by Sushant.

      The actor from Bihar entered Bollywood after venturing into the Television industry with the daily soap Pavitra Rishta. His notable films are MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and PK. His last movie Dil Bechara, which was set to release on 8th May 2020 was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Directed by Mukhesh Chhabra, the romantic drama is the adaptation of John Green's novel, The Fault In Our Stars.

