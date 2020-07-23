Sushant Singh Rajput: Sreenath Bhasi & Neeraj Madhav Missed The Chance To Work With The Late Actor!

Sushant Singh Rajput, one of the finest acting talents of Bollywood ended his life on June 14, 2020. The film fraternity and audiences are still unable to process the Chhicchore actor's tragic death. In a recent interview, popular Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi revealed how he and fellow actor Neeraj Madhav missed the chance to work with Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to Sreenath Bhasi, both he and Neeraj Madhav were approached to play a supporting role in Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical release, Chhichhore. The makers initially approached the Kappela actor, to play the role of a South Indian student in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial.

However, Sreenath Bhasi turned down the offer, as he was offered a cliche South Indian character which is often seen in most of the Bollywood films. So he had to let go off the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. Later, the Chhicchore team approached Neeraj Madhav for the same character. But he couldn't take up the offer, as he was busy with the shooting of his OTT debut The Family Man, which is currently streaming in Amazon Prime.