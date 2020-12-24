The Priest: Dubbing Works Of The Mammootty-Manju Warrier Starrer Begin

The Priest, the highly anticipated Mammootty-Manju Warrier starrer was wrapped up recently. Now, the makers are busy with the dubbing works of the movie. Saniya Iyappan, the young actress who plays a pivotal role in The Priest, recently began dubbing for her portions. The update was revealed by the makers of the Mammootty starrer, recently.

The team shared some pictures that are clicked during the dubbing session of Saniya Iyappan, through the official social media pages of the movie. From the pictures, it is evident that the young actress is playing a serious character in the movie, that features Manju Warrier as the female lead.

If the reports are to be true, the official teaser of The Priest, which is said to be a complete mystery thriller, is on the way. The grapevine suggests that the team is planning to reveal the teaser mostly on New Year's day of 2021. But, the reports are yet to be officially confirmed.

As reported earlier, the makers have already confirmed that The Priest, which features Mammootty in the titular role, will have a direct theatrical release. According to director Jofin T Chacko, the project is specially made for the big screens. So, the makers have turned down the offers from the leading OTT platforms, to release the film.

The Priest, which is said to be a thriller with horror elements, features Mammootty in the role of a priest for the first time. Manju Warrier is not appearing as the female lead opposite the megastar, as his character doesn't have a romantic track in the film. Instead, the talented actress is playing a very important character. Nikhila Vimal plays another pivotal role in the movie, which is jointly produced by filmmaker B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph.

