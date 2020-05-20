    For Quick Alerts
      Thuramukham: Nivin Pauly & Joju George's Characters Are Revealed!

      Thuramukham, the upcoming period-political thriller is one of the most awaited films of Malayalam cinema in 2020. The highly anticipated project, which marks the first collaboration of Nivin Pauly and cinematographer-filmmaker Rajeev Ravi, has been making headlines lately with its impressive posters. Here are some exciting details about Nivin Pauly and Joju George's characters in Thuramukham.

      As per the reports, Nivin Pauly is appearing in the role of Moidu, a port-labourer who is based on Mattanchery. The actor is said to be appearing in a never-seen-before avatar in the Rajeev Ravi directorial. The second official poster, which revealed Nivin's look in Thuramukham, had recently gone viral on social media.

      Thuramukham: Nivin Pauly & Joju Georges Characters Are Revealed!

      Joju George, on the other hand, is appearing as the father of Moidu, the character played by Nivin Pauly. The talented actor has earlier teamed up with Nivin for several popular films including Neram, 1983, Action Hero Biju, and so on. Joju's character was originally written for Biju Menon, but the actor later walked out of the project due to undisclosed reasons.

