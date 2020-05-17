    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Thuramukham: Nivin Pauly Reveals The Second Official Poster!

      By
      |

      Thuramukham, the upcoming period-political thriller will mark the first collaboration of Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller of Malayalam cinema and cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi. Recently, lead actor Nivin revealed the second official poster of the project through his official social media pages. The highly promising second poster of Thuramukham is now going viral on social media.

      Unlike the first look poster, which was a hand-sketched image of a riot, the second official poster solely focuses on lead actor Nivin Pauly. From the second poster, it is evident that the actor is appearing in a unique, rustic look in the movie, which is said to be a period drama set in the 1950s.

      As per the reports, Thuramukham revolves around the famous protests against the Chappa system that existed in the coastal areas of Cochin during the 1950s. Nivin Pauly essays the central character in the movie which features Indrajith Sukumaran and Joju George in the other pivotal roles.

      Thuramukham: Nivin Pauly Reveals The Second Official Poster | Thuramukham Second Official Poster Is Out

      Thuramukham, which is said to be an ambitious project of director Rajeev Ravi, is based on the popular play of the same name, which was written by KM Chidambaram. The Rajeev Ravi project is scripted by Gopan Chidamabaram, the popular writer and son of KM Chidambaram. Gopan was the co-writer of Iyobinte Pusthakam, the 2014-released Amal Neerad directorial that featured Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

      Nimisha Sajayan appears as the female lead opposite Nivin Pauly in Thuramukham, which features Sudev Nair as the lead antagonist. Manikandan Achari, Arjun Ashokan, Poornima Indrajith, Darshana Rajendran, etc., essay the supporting roles in the movie.

      Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 18:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X