Thuramukham: The Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi Project To Premiere At IFFR

Thuramukham, the upcoming period-social drama will mark the first collaboration of Nivin Pauly and cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi. As per the latest reports, Thuramukham has been slated to have a premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival Of Rotterdam 2021. The Nivin Pauly starrer is also one of the 15 films that are selected for the Big Screen Competition section.

As per the reports, the makers of Thuramukham are expected to unveil this big news officially very soon. Expectations are riding high on the Rajeev Ravi project, which has already made headlines with its highly innovative posters, and the leading man Nivin Pauly's new look.

From the highly promising posters that are released so far, it is evident that Thuramukham is going to be a completely different experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences. In a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam media, Nivin Pauly had revealed that the Rajeev Ravi project is definitely going to earn the classic status.

As per the reports, Nivin Pauly is appearing in the role of Moidu, a port-laborer who is based on Mattanchery. The highly anticipated project features Nimisha Sajayan as the female lead. Joju George and Poornima Indrajith appear as the parents of Nivin's character in the movie. Indrajith Sukumaran and Arjun Ashokan play the other pivotal roles.

Thuramukham, which is the fourth directorial venture of cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi, is based on KM Chidambaram's popular play of the same name. The Nivin Pauly starrer is scripted by Gopan Chidamabaram, the popular writer and son of KM Chidambaram. The movie will feature Sudev Nair, Manikandan Achari, Darshana Rajendran, etc., in the supporting roles. Rajeev Ravi, the director himself handles the cinematography of the movie. Thuramukham is produced by Sukumar Thekkepat under the banner Thekkepat Films.

