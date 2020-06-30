    Sushant Singh Rajput
      TikTok Sensation Sowbhagya Venkitesh’s Special Mantra Is For Those Who Are Deeply Hurt With The Ban

      The recent ban of 59 Chinese applications including TikTok, UC Browser, ShareIt, and more by the Indian government came as a shocker to many. Talking about the TikTokers, who created a wave on social media by displaying various avatars and talents on the video-sharing platform, are now hurt and are finding it difficult to register the sudden decision of the government.

      sowbhagya venkitesh

      With many bidding goodbyes and sharing their last videos to entertain their respective fans and followers, TikTok sensation Sowbhagya Venkitesh has yet again proved why she stands out from the other TikTokers.

      With many asking her as to how she is coping up with the ban, the actress shared that the application is just a medium for an artist like her and the ban won't affect her. She wrote, "For those who are asking whether I am shattered with this ban. This is just a TikTok app, not Sowbhagya Venkitesh.. for an artist anything can be a medium and platform." Also, daughter of senior actress Thara Kalyan and granddaughter of actress and Carnatic musician Subbalakshmi, Sowbhagya bid goodbye to her whopping 1.5M followers, as she said in her last post, "Good bye tiktok and goodbye 1.5M followers." She also shared a screenshot on Instagram of her deleting the account.

      Sowbhagya has been highly loved by the netizens for her dance and acting chops on TikTok. She was appreciated by many for giving a chance to budding artists with her collaboration with unfamiliar and not-so-famous TikTokers

      Coming back to the ban, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued a statement that read, "These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

