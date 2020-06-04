Tovino Thomas’ Forensic To Soon Stream On Netflix!

Malayalam crime thriller Forensic, has been the talk of the town since its release, thanks to its tremendous running at the theatres. With the lockdown in place, the movie buffs were hoping to watch the film on OTT platforms. A few weeks ago, Amazon Prime Video announced that it would release the Tovino-starrer on its streaming platform on May 1.

However, the movie didn't get a release due to undisclosed reasons. The netizens eventually criticized the American company on social media for not releasing the movie on the promised day. Well now, fans can rejoice as the movie is finally releasing on Netflix. Yes, you read that right! Forensic will have a release on June 7. The actors and makers of the movie took to their social media handle to announce the same.

Interestingly, the movie recently had its television premiere on popular Malayalam channel Asianet, which bagged the satellite rights of the crime thriller. The premiere garnered huge appreciation from the mini-screen audience, for its impeccable storyline.

Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the movie revolves around Dr. Samuel John Kattookkaran, who serves as a medico-legal adviser in the forensic department of Kerala. Forensic shows Samuel using his knowledge of forensic science to solve a murder mystery. Mamta Mohandas as Rithika Xavier is the female lead in the crime thriller.

Recently, there were reports suggesting that the makers of the movie are planning a sequel to Forensic. During an interview, one of the directors of the film, Akhil hinted that the team is considering the possibilities for a second instalment of the film. Tovino also stated that he would love to essay Dr. Samuel John Kattookkaran on the screen once again, if everything falls in place.

Forensic features an ensemble cast including Reba Monica John, Renji Panicker, Saiju Kurup, Prathap Pothen, Anil Murali, Giju John, Dhanesh Anand and, Anwar Shereef. Bankrolled by Navis Xaviour and Siju Mathew, the thriller has music, including background music, composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Minnal Murali: Kerala Police Arrest Accused Who Vandalised Tovino Thomas' Film Set

Malayalam Cinema Suffers Loss Of Over Rs 600 Crore, Confirms B Unnikrishnan!