Tovino Thomas & His Wife Lidiya Blessed With A Baby Boy!

Popular actor Tovino Thomas and his wife Lidiya Tovino welcomed their baby boy on Thursday. The duo become parents for the second time as they have a daughter Izza.

Sharing this delightful news on Instagram, the Virus actor Tovino Thomas posted a picture of the baby footprint with a note, "It's a boy!" The actor is feeling blessed and his fans too are happy for him.

After the announcement, Tovino's fans started pouring in congratulatory messages on social media. Notably, his last film Forensic's director, Akhil Paul was the first one among the Mollywood celebs to express his happiness.

Tovino Thomas and his wife Lidiya Tovino are yet to decide a name for their newborn son. Reportedly, the baby and mother are said to be doing fine. Tovino has always been fond of kids. He often shares some cute posts with his 4-year-old daughter Izza. The father-daughter duo is indeed cute and fans just love them.

A few weeks ago, he shared a workout video with his daughter on Instagram. He captioned the video, "Necessity is the mother of invention. When the lockdown closed her door to fun, she opened the one to my gym. She made my cable crossover machine a resistance band swing."

On a professional note, Tovino Thomas will next be seen in the film Kurup and Kilometers & Kilometers.