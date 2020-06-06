    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tovino Thomas & His Wife Lidiya Blessed With A Baby Boy!

      By
      |

      Popular actor Tovino Thomas and his wife Lidiya Tovino welcomed their baby boy on Thursday. The duo become parents for the second time as they have a daughter Izza.

      Tovino Thomas with family

      Sharing this delightful news on Instagram, the Virus actor Tovino Thomas posted a picture of the baby footprint with a note, "It's a boy!" The actor is feeling blessed and his fans too are happy for him.

      View this post on Instagram

      😇

      A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas) on

      After the announcement, Tovino's fans started pouring in congratulatory messages on social media. Notably, his last film Forensic's director, Akhil Paul was the first one among the Mollywood celebs to express his happiness.

      Tovino Thomas and his wife Lidiya Tovino are yet to decide a name for their newborn son. Reportedly, the baby and mother are said to be doing fine. Tovino has always been fond of kids. He often shares some cute posts with his 4-year-old daughter Izza. The father-daughter duo is indeed cute and fans just love them.

      Also Read : Tovino Thomas' Unique Pushup Skills Is Most AMAZING Thing You Can Learn During Home Quarantine

      A few weeks ago, he shared a workout video with his daughter on Instagram. He captioned the video, "Necessity is the mother of invention. When the lockdown closed her door to fun, she opened the one to my gym. She made my cable crossover machine a resistance band swing."

      View this post on Instagram

      Necessity is the mother of invention. When the lockdown closed her door to fun,she opened the one to my gym. She made my cable crossover machine a resistance band swing. #cablecrossover #resistance band #swing #mygym #herplayground

      A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas) on

      On a professional note, Tovino Thomas will next be seen in the film Kurup and Kilometers & Kilometers.

      Read more about: tovino thomas
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X