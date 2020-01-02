Tovino Thomas In A Triple Role In Ajayante Randam Moshanam!

Tovino Thomas is one of those actors who has grown from strength to strength in the Malayalam film industry with exceptional choices of movies. Tovino has never shied away from experimenting with a large variety of roles and has always preferred to be part of good films even if his characters have less screen time.

Interestingly, the Luca star is now all set to essay triple roles in a movie, for the first time in his career. Tovino Thomas will be seen in triple roles, Ajayan, Maniyan, and Kunjikelu in the upcoming project Ajayante Randam Moshanam, which is said to be a fantasy period film. The movie will mark the directorial debut of Tovino's close associate Jithin Lal.

The actor recently announced the project officially, by releasing the first look poster through his official social media pages. 'Wish you all a very happy and prosperous new year ...!! With immense joy and excitement, I would like to share my new movie poster with you all.. "Ajayante Randam Moshanam" is going to be a milestone in my career as I am to portray three different characters of three different time periods in this film.. This film will be directed by my dear friend Jithin Lal,a promising young talent who has been with me from his early movie days starting from ennu ninte moideen till kalki.. This periodic film to be shot in northern Kerala has been written by Sujith Nambiar and produced by UGM entertainment, and introducing tamil music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas to our industry through this film... Happy New Year again..!!! ' , Tovino Thomas wrote on his post.

The actor will be next seen in the upcoming investigation thriller Forensic, which features him in the role of a forensic officer. Tovino Thomas has signed a few interesting projects including the upcoming entertainer Kilometers And Kilometers.

