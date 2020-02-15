Tovino Thomas's Forensic: The Official Trailer Crosses 1 Million Views!

Tovino Thomas, the talented young actor is all set to play a forensic officer in the upcoming crime thriller, which has been titled as Forensic. Recently the team had revealed the much-awaited official trailer of the movie through social media platforms. As per the latest updates, Forensic official trailer has crossed 1 Million views on YouTube.

The team recently confirmed the reports by releasing a special poster of the Tovino Thomas starrer. Along with the audiences, several renowned celebrities including actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran have heaped praises over the official trailer of the movie, which is directed by the newcomer duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan.

The 2.13 minutes long trailer hints that Forensic is an out-and-out crime thriller that revolves around a murder investigation. Tovino Thomas is appearing in the role of Samuel John Kattookkaran, a medico-legal adviser who works for the forensic science lab of Kerala police. The movie is said to be the first-ever Malayalam movie to revolve around the lives of forensic officers.

Mamtha Mohandas essays the female lead in Forensic, which was majorly shot at the various locations of Palakkad district. Mamtha is appearing in the role of a police officer who investigates the murder case in the movie. The Tovino starrer will also feature Reba Monica John, who was last seen in the Vijay starrer Bigil, in a pivotal role.

The crime thriller features an extensive star cast including Renji Panicker, Saiju Kurup, Prathap Pothen, Anil Murali, Giju John, Dhanesh Anand, Anwar Shereef, and so on in the supporting roles. Akhil Paul, one of the directors of Forensic has earlier teamed up with Tovino Thomas for the popular movie 7th Day, as a scriptwriter.

Forensic is jointly produced by Navis Xaviour and Siju Mathew under the banners of Juvis Productions and Raju Malliath's Ragam Movies. The Tovino Thomas starrer is expected to hit the theatres in April 2020, as a Vishu special release.