Tovino Thomas's Kilometers And Kilometers To Get A Direct OTT Release!

Kilometers And Kilometers is the romantic road-drama movie that features Tovino Thomas in the lead role. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Jeo Baby, was supposed to hit the theaters on March 12, 2020, as a summer special release. But the release of Kilometers And Kilometers was later postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus threat and lockdown.

Now, the latest reports suggest that the Tovino Thomas starrer is gearing up for a direct OTT release. As per the latest reports, the streaming rights of Kilometers And Kilometers has been bagged by the OTT giant Disney+Hotstar, and the movie will be premiered in the platform very soon.

In that case, the Tovino Thomas project will emerge as the second Malayalam movie to get a direct OTT release, after the highly acclaimed Sufiyum Sujatayum. However, leading man Tovino Thomas and the makers of Kilometers And Kilometers are yet to make an official announcement on the OTT release.

As per the reports, Kilometers And Kilometers revolves around the unique bond between Cathy, an American traveler, and Josemon, a Malayali youth who serves as her guide. Tovino Thomas appears in the role of guide Josemon in the movie, which features debutante India Jarvis as Cathy, the American woman who visits India.

To the unversed, the title of the movie, Kilometers And Kilometers is adapted from the popular dialogue from the Mohanlal starring yesteryear blockbuster Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu. The Jeo Baby directorial features Joju George, Sidhartha Siva, Basil Joseph, Vinay Forrt, Ramesh Pisharody, and so on in the other pivotal roles. The movie is jointly produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Ramshi Ahamed Productions.

