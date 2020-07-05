Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali: Here's A New Update On The Project!

Minnal Murali, the Tovino Thomas starring action hero film, is one of the most promising upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema right now. The actor is joining hands with the Godha director Basil Joseph once again for the project, which is being released as the first-ever superhero film of the Malayalam film industry.

In a recent interview given to a popular online media, director Basil Joseph revealed some interesting details about the next schedule shooting of Minnal Murali. The young filmmaker revealed that around 40 days of shoot is still left for the Tovino Thomas starrer. The team is planning to resume the shooting once things are back to normalcy.

However, director Basil Joseph and his team are worried about the continuity of the shoot and availability of foreign technicians who have previously worked for the project. To the uninitiated, the sets of Minnal Murali, which was made in Kalady, Kerala was demolished by religious extremists. The climax portions of the Tovino Thomas starrer was supposed to be shot in this set, which was after several days of effort by the art direction team.