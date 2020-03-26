Tovino Thomas’ Unique Pushup Skills Is Most AMAZING Thing You Can Learn During Home Quarantine

Tovino Thomas has recently given major fitness goals to his fans on the internet. Well, like the commoners, celebrities too are home quarantined to be safe from the deadly Novel Coronavirus, which has spread across the entire world.

Tovino Thomas, who recently delivered the hit Malayalam film Forensic, shared a workout video with his daughter Izza on Instagram. The Virus actor captioned the video, "#stayhome #staysafe #stayfit #stayhappy".

In the video, one can see, Tovino Thomas having daughter Izza on his back while doing pushups. He indeed motivated people to stay indoors to stay safe at this time of COVID 19 situation. In the second video, Tovino showed his unique pushup skills in the video, which probably, is the most amazing thing you can learn during your home quarantine period. Tovino's fans must be very impressed with their favourite star's habit of workout even during the self-quarantine period.

Talking about Tovino Thomas' last release Forensic, the Malayalam film turned out to be a hit at the box office. Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the film also stars Mamta Mohandas, Reba Monica John, Renji Panicker and Saiju Kurup in the pivotal roles.

Tovino Thomas is considered as one of those actors who choose unique scripts. Well, the Coronavirus outbreak has indeed stopped the entire world. Tovino's 2019 film Virus is somewhat similar to the current situation. The film is set in Kozhikode where a man suffers from an unidentified virus and dies a few hours later. But until his death, he already spread the contagious virus to 18 people in which 16 die.

Workwise, Tovino Thomas will next be seen in a superhero avatar in Minnal Murali, which is reported to be a big-budget venture. Produced by Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters, the film marks the second collaboration of Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph.