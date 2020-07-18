Tovino Thomas’ Viral Video Playing With A Snake Will Remind You Of Vava Suresh!

Mollywood's heartthrob Tovino Thomas has been grabbing the headlines since he announced his next movie with Rohith VS. The actor has now gained all the attention of the netizens with his recent video uploaded on Instagram.

In the video shared, Tovino can be seen playing with a candy cane corn snake, which creeps over his hands. The short video reminded several of Vava Suresh, a renowned wildlife conversationalist and snake expert who is usually captured playing with snakes of several varieties. The actor has interestingly mentioned Suresh in one of the hashtags used for the video, as he wrote '#vavasureshmodeon'.

The video has indeed surprised the netizens with few asking if the stunt has anything to do with his future projects.

On the work front, Tovino is currently awaiting the release of his film Kilometers and Kilometers directed by Jeo Baby. The film which was earlier scheduled to release on March 12 was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the central government. The comedy-drama is jointly bankrolled by Tovino, Sinu Sidharth, Gopi Sundar and Ramshi Ahamed under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company and Ramshi Ahamed Productions. The movie will also feature Joju George, India Jarvis, Sidhartha Siva, Basil Joseph, Vinay Fort and Ramesh Pisharody in key roles.

He will next be seen in Kala helmed by Rohith VS. The actor recently took to his social media handle to share the news with a poster of the film. Touted to be a thriller, the movie will also feature Lal, Divya Pillai and Pathinettam Padi actor Sumesh Moor in pivotal roles. Akhil George is the director of photography while Livingston Mathew will handle the editing of the film.

