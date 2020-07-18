    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tovino Thomas’ Viral Video Playing With A Snake Will Remind You Of Vava Suresh!

      By
      |

      Mollywood's heartthrob Tovino Thomas has been grabbing the headlines since he announced his next movie with Rohith VS. The actor has now gained all the attention of the netizens with his recent video uploaded on Instagram.

      tovino

      In the video shared, Tovino can be seen playing with a candy cane corn snake, which creeps over his hands. The short video reminded several of Vava Suresh, a renowned wildlife conversationalist and snake expert who is usually captured playing with snakes of several varieties. The actor has interestingly mentioned Suresh in one of the hashtags used for the video, as he wrote '#vavasureshmodeon'.

      Click here to watch the video

      The video has indeed surprised the netizens with few asking if the stunt has anything to do with his future projects.

      On the work front, Tovino is currently awaiting the release of his film Kilometers and Kilometers directed by Jeo Baby. The film which was earlier scheduled to release on March 12 was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the central government. The comedy-drama is jointly bankrolled by Tovino, Sinu Sidharth, Gopi Sundar and Ramshi Ahamed under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company and Ramshi Ahamed Productions. The movie will also feature Joju George, India Jarvis, Sidhartha Siva, Basil Joseph, Vinay Fort and Ramesh Pisharody in key roles.

      He will next be seen in Kala helmed by Rohith VS. The actor recently took to his social media handle to share the news with a poster of the film. Touted to be a thriller, the movie will also feature Lal, Divya Pillai and Pathinettam Padi actor Sumesh Moor in pivotal roles. Akhil George is the director of photography while Livingston Mathew will handle the editing of the film.

      Tovino Thomas Feels Guppy & Maayanadhi Would Have Been Accepted Better On OTT Platforms

      Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali: Here's A New Update On The Project!

      .

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X