Trance Box Office 11 Days Worldwide Collections: The Fahadh Faasil Movie Crosses 20-Crore Mark

The Kerala Collections

The latest reports suggest that Trance is nearing the 15-Crore mark at the box office. Reportedly, the movie has made a total gross collection of Rs. 14.9 Crores from the Kerala box office alone, within the first 11 days of its release.

Rest Of India (3 Days)

The Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer hit the rest of India centers this weekend, around a week after the Kerala release. Reportedly, Trance has made a total collection of Rs. 0.45 Crores within the first 3 days from the ROI centers.

Overseas Collections (4 Days)

The Anwar Rasheed directorial hit the overseas screens last week, around 5-6 days after the actual release. As per the updates, the movie has made a gross collection of Rs. 5.05 Crores from the overseas centers so far.

The Worldwide Collections

Thus, Trance has crossed the prestigious 20-Crore mark at the worldwide box office by making a total collection of Rs. 20.4 Crores within the first 11 days of its release.

The Future Collections: Prediction

If things follow at the same rate, Trance might emerge as an average grosser at the box office since it is made with a massive budget. The Fahadh Faasil starrer needs to perform better in the coming week to earn the hit status.