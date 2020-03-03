    For Quick Alerts
      Trance Box Office 11 Days Worldwide Collections: The Fahadh Faasil Movie Crosses 20-Crore Mark

      Trance, the Fahadh Faasil starrer which is directed by Anwar Rasheed has been receiving mixed reviews from the common audiences but has totally impressed the cine-goers. The Fahadh Faasil starrer is totally a never-seen-before experience for the Malayali audiences and will definitely be considered as a path-breaking attempt in the Malayalam cinema.

      As per the latest reports, Trance has been delivering a decent performance at the box office. The latest reports from the trade experts suggest that the Anwar Rasheed directorial has already crossed the 20-Crore mark at the box office. Reportedly, Trance has made a total gross collection of Rs. 20.4 Crores from the box office within the first 11 days of its release.

      Trance Box Office | Trance Box Office 11 Days Worldwide Collections | Trance Worldwide Collections

      The trade analysts suggest that Trance has made a total gross collection of Rs. 14.9 Crores from the Kerala box office alone, within the first 11 days. The movie has made Rs. 0.45 Crores from the rest of India box office and Rs. 5.05 Crores from the overseas box office.

