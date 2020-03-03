Trance Box Office 11 Days Worldwide Collections: The Fahadh Faasil Movie Crosses 20-Crore Mark
Trance, the Fahadh Faasil starrer which is directed by Anwar Rasheed has been receiving mixed reviews from the common audiences but has totally impressed the cine-goers. The Fahadh Faasil starrer is totally a never-seen-before experience for the Malayali audiences and will definitely be considered as a path-breaking attempt in the Malayalam cinema.
As per the latest reports, Trance has been delivering a decent performance at the box office. The latest reports from the trade experts suggest that the Anwar Rasheed directorial has already crossed the 20-Crore mark at the box office. If things follow at the same rate, Trance has the chances to emerge as a successful outing.
Read Trance box office 11 days collection report here...
The Kerala Collections
The latest reports suggest that Trance is nearing the 15-Crore mark at the box office. Reportedly, the movie has made a total gross collection of Rs. 14.9 Crores from the Kerala box office alone, within the first 11 days of its release.
Rest Of India (3 Days)
The Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer hit the rest of India centers this weekend, around a week after the Kerala release. Reportedly, Trance has made a total collection of Rs. 0.45 Crores within the first 3 days from the ROI centers.
Overseas Collections (4 Days)
The Anwar Rasheed directorial hit the overseas screens last week, around 5-6 days after the actual release. As per the updates, the movie has made a gross collection of Rs. 5.05 Crores from the overseas centers so far.
The Worldwide Collections
Thus, Trance has crossed the prestigious 20-Crore mark at the worldwide box office by making a total collection of Rs. 20.4 Crores within the first 11 days of its release.
The Future Collections: Prediction
If things follow at the same rate, Trance might emerge as an average grosser at the box office since it is made with a massive budget. The Fahadh Faasil starrer needs to perform better in the coming week to earn the hit status.