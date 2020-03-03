Trance Box Office 11 Days Worldwide Collections: The Fahadh Faasil Movie Crosses 20-Crore Mark

Trance, the Fahadh Faasil starrer which is directed by Anwar Rasheed has been receiving mixed reviews from the common audiences but has totally impressed the cine-goers. The Fahadh Faasil starrer is totally a never-seen-before experience for the Malayali audiences and will definitely be considered as a path-breaking attempt in the Malayalam cinema.

As per the latest reports, Trance has been delivering a decent performance at the box office. The latest reports from the trade experts suggest that the Anwar Rasheed directorial has already crossed the 20-Crore mark at the box office. Reportedly, Trance has made a total gross collection of Rs. 20.4 Crores from the box office within the first 11 days of its release.