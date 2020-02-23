    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Trance Box Office 2 Days Kerala Collections: A Sure Shot Blockbuster

      By
      |

      Trance, the Fahadh Faasil starrer which hit the theatres on February 20, is performing extremely well at the box office. When it completed the first two days of its release, the Anwar Rasheed directorial has already earned the 'sure shot blockbuster' tag from the trade experts. Reportedly, Trance has already crossed the 6-crore-mark at the Kerala box office.

      The latest reports from the trade experts suggest that the Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer has made a total gross collection of Rs. 6.25 Crores from the Kerala box office, just within the first 2 days of its release. In that case, Trance has made a gross collection of Rs. 2.83 Crores on the second day alone.

      It is unarguably an excellent box office figure for the movie, as both the first and second days of its release were working days. Trance had made a grand opening at the Kerala box office by making a gross collection of Rs. 3.42 Crores, thus beating Mammootty's Shylock and emerging as the highest opener of 2020 so far.

      Trance Box Office 2 Days Kerala Collections: A Sure Shot Blockbuster

      The Fahadh Faasil starrer has also made a share amount of Rs. 1.21 Crores on its second day alone, and Rs. 2.77 Crores from the first and second days of its release, together. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics, Trance has been performing extremely well at the box office, thanks to the word of mouth publicity.

      If things follow at the same rate, Trance, which is expected to have its rest of India and overseas release by the next weekend, is expected to have a record-smashing opening in both regions. The trade experts suggest that the Anwar Rasheed directorial has all the chances to emerge as the biggest solo hit in the career of its lead actor Fahadh Faasil and one of the biggest blockbusters of 2020.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X