Trance Box Office 2 Days Kerala Collections: A Sure Shot Blockbuster

Trance, the Fahadh Faasil starrer which hit the theatres on February 20, is performing extremely well at the box office. When it completed the first two days of its release, the Anwar Rasheed directorial has already earned the 'sure shot blockbuster' tag from the trade experts. Reportedly, Trance has already crossed the 6-crore-mark at the Kerala box office.

The latest reports from the trade experts suggest that the Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer has made a total gross collection of Rs. 6.25 Crores from the Kerala box office, just within the first 2 days of its release. In that case, Trance has made a gross collection of Rs. 2.83 Crores on the second day alone.

It is unarguably an excellent box office figure for the movie, as both the first and second days of its release were working days. Trance had made a grand opening at the Kerala box office by making a gross collection of Rs. 3.42 Crores, thus beating Mammootty's Shylock and emerging as the highest opener of 2020 so far.

The Fahadh Faasil starrer has also made a share amount of Rs. 1.21 Crores on its second day alone, and Rs. 2.77 Crores from the first and second days of its release, together. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the critics, Trance has been performing extremely well at the box office, thanks to the word of mouth publicity.

If things follow at the same rate, Trance, which is expected to have its rest of India and overseas release by the next weekend, is expected to have a record-smashing opening in both regions. The trade experts suggest that the Anwar Rasheed directorial has all the chances to emerge as the biggest solo hit in the career of its lead actor Fahadh Faasil and one of the biggest blockbusters of 2020.