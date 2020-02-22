Trance Box Office 2 Days Kerala Collections: A Sure Shot Blockbuster

Trance, the Fahadh Faasil starrer which hit the theatres on February 20, is performing extremely well at the box office. When it completed the first two days of its release, the Anwar Rasheed directorial has already earned the 'sure shot blockbuster' tag from the trade experts. Read Trance box office 2 days Kerala collection report here...
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more