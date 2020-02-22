Trance Box Office Day 1 Kerala Collections: The Biggest Opener Of 2020 So Far!

Trance, the Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim has hit the theatres on February 21, Thursday. The movie, which marked filmmaker Anwar Rasheed's comeback to direction after a long gap of 8 years with Trance, which revolves around the life journey of Viju Prasad, a failed motivational speaker. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, Trance has reportedly made an excellent opening at the Kerala box office.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has made an extraordinary opening at the Kerala box office, by making a gross collection of Rs. 3.42 Crores. Trance has also made a share of Rs. 1.56 Crores on the Day 1 of its release. Thus, the Anwar Rasheed directorial has made the biggest opening collection of 2020 so far, and beat the record set by Mammootty's Shylock.

The trade experts suggest that the word of mouth publicity will definitely help Trance in delivering great performance at all the releasing centers, this long weekend. The Anwar Rasheed directorial is also expected to have a record-breaking opening at the Rest Of India and Overseas box office, while considering the huge hype.

If things follow at the same rate, Trance might emerge as the biggest solo hit in its lead actor Fahadh Faasil's career and one of the biggest successes of 2020. As reported earlier, the movie is not released in the ROI and overseas centers according to the new movie releasing policy issued by the Kerala film producers. The movie will hit the screens across the globe by next weekend.

Fahadh Faasil, the actor who played the central character Viju Prasad in the movie has been receiving rave reviews for his brilliant performance in Trance. Even though the movie has been receiving mixed reviews from the common audiences, the Anwar Rasheed directorial has totally succeeded in impressing the movie fanatics.