Trance Box Office Day 1 Kerala Collections: The Biggest Opener Of 2020 So Far!

Trance, the Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim has hit the theatres on February 21, Thursday. The movie, which marked filmmaker Anwar Rasheed's comeback to direction after a long gap of 8 years with Trance, which revolves around the life journey of Viju Prasad, a failed motivational speaker. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, Trance has reportedly made an excellent opening at the Kerala box office.

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has made an extraordinary opening at the Kerala box office, by making a gross collection of Rs. 3.42 Crores. Trance has also made a share of Rs. 1.56 Crores on the Day 1 of its release. Thus, the Anwar Rasheed directorial has made the biggest opening collection of 2020 so far, and beat the record set by Mammootty's Shylock.

The trade experts suggest that the word of mouth publicity will definitely help Trance in delivering great performance at all the releasing centers, this long weekend. The Anwar Rasheed directorial is also expected to have a record-breaking opening at the Rest Of India and Overseas box office, while considering the huge hype.