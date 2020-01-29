Trance: Fahadh Faasil & Nazriya Nazim's Characters Are Revealed!

Trance, the highly anticipated upcoming Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer, which is directed by Anwar Rasheed is all set to hit the theatres in February. In a recent interview, director Anwar revealed some interesting details about the characters played by Fahadh and Nazriya in Trance.

According to the filmmaker, the star couple will be appearing in totally different avatars in the movie, which are totally different from the characters they essayed so far. Fahadh Faasil is appearing in the role of Biju Prasad, a motivational speaker in the movie. Nazriya Nazim, on the other hand, is playing the role of Esther Lopez.

Reportedly, Nazriya Nazim is planning to shed her bubbly, girl-next-door image for the character Esther Lopez, which is said to the most challenging role of her career so far. Trance revolves around the personal, emotional, mental growth of the characters Biju Prasad and Esther Lopez, and depicts how they evolve after a series of incidents.

Anwar Rasheed, the filmmaker is making a comeback to the film direction after a long gap of 8 years, with Trance. The director's last outing, the Dulquer Salmaan-Thilakan starrer Usthad Hotel, was a critical and commercial success. Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, on the other, hand, are sharing the screen for the first time after their marriage in Trance.

Gautham Menon, the popular Tamil filmmaker is making his Malayalam acting debut with Trance. The movie will feature an extensive star cast including Soubin Shahir, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Vinayakan, Sreenath Bhasi, Shane Nigam, Arjun Ashokan, Srinda Arhaan, and so on in the supporting roles.

Amal Neerad is the director of photography of the movie, which is scripted by Vincent Vadakkan. Praveen Prabhakar handles the editing. Trance, which is produced by Anwar Rasheed himself for Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and distributed by A&A Release, will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.