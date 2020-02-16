Trance: Soubin Shahir Turns Singer For The Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim Starrer!

Trance, the Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer is one of the most anticipated upcoming films of Malayalam cinema in 2020. Recently, the team members revealed the third song of the movie, which is directed by Anwar Rasheed. Interestingly, Soubin Shahir, the multi-faceted talent has made his singing debut with the new Trance song.

Soubin Shahir has turned singer for the Mathayichan song - the theme song for the character Mathayichan, which is played by himself in the Anwar Rasheed movie. The song is jointly sung by Soubin and Blaaze. Vinayak Sasikumar and Blaaze himself have penned the lyrics for the song, which is composed by newcomer Jackson Vijayan.

Much like the first two songs videos of Trance, the lyrical video of Mathayichan song is also totally unique. The distinctive lyrical video truly raises the expectations over the Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer, which is said to be a stoner film. The Mathayichan song has already crossed 170 K views and 14 K likes on YouTube.

Recently, Trance had made headlines after the movie was sent for revising by the censor board. The officials of the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC), Thiruvananthapuram had referred the Anwar Rasheed project to the revising committee in Mumbai, as they had issues with an 8-minute-long sequence in the movie. However, the revising committee issued a U/A certificate to the film without a single cut.

Trance, which is scripted by Vincent Vadakkan will mark Anwar Rasheed's comeback to film direction after a long gap of 8 years. Fahadh Faasil is appearing in the role of Viju Prasad, a motivational speaker in Trance, which features Nazriya as Esther Lopez.

Popular filmmaker Gautham Menon is making his Malayalam acting debut with the movie, by playing the main antagonist. Amal Neerad, the renowned cinematographer-filmmaker has handled the cinematography of the project. Trance, which is produced by Anwar Rasheed himself, for Anwar Rasheed Entertainment will hit the theatres on February 20.