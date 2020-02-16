    For Quick Alerts
      Trance: Soubin Shahir Turns Singer For The Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim Starrer!

      Trance, the Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer is one of the most anticipated upcoming films of Malayalam cinema in 2020. Recently, the team members revealed the third song of the movie, which is directed by Anwar Rasheed. Interestingly, Soubin Shahir, the multi-faceted talent has made his singing debut with the Trance song.

      Soubin Shahir has turned singer for the Mathayichan song - the theme song for the character Mathayichan, which is played by himself in the Anwar Rasheed movie. The song, which is jointly sung by Soubin and Blaaze, penned by Vinayak Sasikumar and Blaaze himself, and composed by newcomer Jackson Vijayan.

      Much like the first two songs videos of Trance, the lyrical video of Mathayichan song is also totally unique. The distinctive lyrical video truly raises the expectations over the Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer, which is said to be a stoner film. The Mathayichan song has already crossed 170 K views and 14 K likes on YouTube.

