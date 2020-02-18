Trance: The Official Trailer Of The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Is Impressive And Intriguing!

Trance, the highly anticipated Fahadh Faasil starrer which is directed by Anwar Rasheed is all set to hit the theatres on February 20, Thursday. Recently, the makers have finally released the much-awaited official trailer of Trance through social media. The trailer of the Fahadh Faasil starrer is highly impressive and totally intriguing.

From the official trailer, it is difficult to understand the basic theme of Trance. The 1.25 minutes long trailer begins with the voice-over of Soubin Shahir, who plays a television presenter. He describes the current possessions of a filthy rich man played by Fahadh Faasil. Later, the audiences are introduced to the characters played by the leading lady Nazriya Nazim, director Gautham Menon, Dileesh Pothan, Chemban Vinod, and so on.

The major highlight of the trailer is Fahadh Faasil's two drastically different avatars, one as a filthy rich man and other as a struggling motivational speaker. Towards the end of the trailer, the character played by Fahad says 'I don't live in your reality', which hints that the Anwar Rasheed directorial revolves around the concept of reality v/s imagination.

Another factor in the trailer that makes Trance more intriguing is the fact that we are not given any hints about the rich man's character which is played by Fahadh Faasil. The Noolupoya song from the movie which was released recently had introduced the character Viju Prasad, the motivational speaker played by the actor. It is yet to be revealed whether he is playing a double role or alter-egos of the same person.

Trance, which is scripted by Vincent Vadakkan, will mark Anwar Rasheed's comeback to film direction after a long gap of 8 years. Amal Neerad, the popular cinematographer-director is the DOP of the project. Newcomer Jackson Vijayan has composed the songs and background score. Trance is produced by Anwar Rasheed himself, under the banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments.