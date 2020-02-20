    For Quick Alerts
      Trance Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim Starrer!

      By
      |

      Trance, the Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer which marks filmmaker Anwar Rasheed's comeback to direction after a long gap of 8 years, has finally hit the theatres today. The movie, which is unarguably one of the most-awaited projects of the Malayalam film industry in 2020, also marks the Malayalam acting debut of the renowned filmmaker Gautham Menon.

      If the reports are to be believed, Trance revolves around a motivational speaker named Viju Prasad, and his life journey. Fahadh Faasil, who plays the central character, Viju Prasad, is said to be playing 5 stages of his character's life in the movie, which was shot in different schedules over two years. The Anwar Rasheed directorial is completely shot with sync sound technology.

      Here's what the audiences feel about Trance when the first half is completed. Have a look...

      J O N S N O W @A3g0n_Targaryen

      J O N S N O W @A3g0n_Targaryen

      #Trance Interval

      Good First Half 👍

      Direction, DOP & BGM are Top Notch 👌✨

      #FahadhFaasil Superb Performance 🤩

      Waiting for Second half ✌️

      Muhammad Adhil @urstrulyadhil

      Muhammad Adhil @urstrulyadhil

      #Trance : Breathtaking first half...Anwar on steroids 🔥 So is Fahadh. Visuals and Bgm does the rest..Bring on the second half

      SREEKANTH T R @Sreeku_rajan

      SREEKANTH T R @Sreeku_rajan

      #Trance Super terrific first half 😍😍😍 The adrenaline rush is killing me 😍😍😍 What a Wow

      @Fahadh_Offl

      You are the best thing happened to malayalam cinema 😍Yes Its going to be the most controversial film of this year

      Alexander Super Tramp @super_tramp97

      Alexander Super Tramp @super_tramp97

      #Trance

      SUPERB FIRST HALF 👏👏👏

      #Fahad's Career Best Performance is Loading 🔥

      Execution,Production Values & Extraordinary Frames Makes it Stunning 👌

      Keralite @Keralite11

      Keralite @Keralite11

      #trance is really good fahadh faasil is gem of mollywood he always surprises us with his powerful acting and different concepts👌👌

