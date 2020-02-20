    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Trance Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim Starrer!

      By
      |

      Trance, the Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer which marks filmmaker Anwar Rasheed's comeback to direction after a long gap of 8 years, has finally hit the theatres today. The movie, which is unarguably one of the most-awaited projects of the Malayalam film industry in 2020, also marks the Malayalam acting debut of the renowned filmmaker Gautham Menon.

      If the reports are to be believed, Trance revolves around a motivational speaker named Viju Prasad, and his life journey. Fahadh Faasil, who plays the central character, Viju Prasad, is said to be playing 5 stages of his character's life in the movie, which was shot in different schedules over two years. The Anwar Rasheed directorial is completely shot with sync sound technology.

      Trance Twitter Review | Trance Audience Review | Trance Movie Review | Trance Review And Rating

      Nazriya Nazim, the leading lady is appearing in the role of Esther Lopez in the project, which features Gautham Menon, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sreenath Bhasi, Unnimaya Prasad, and so on in the supporting roles. Trance is scripted by newcomer Vincent Vadakkan.

      Amal Neerad, the renowned cinematographer-filmmaker is the DOP of the project. Newcomer Jackson Vijayan has composed the songs and background score. Praveen Prabhakar has handled the editing. Trance, which is said to be a big-budget venture, is produced by Anwar Rasheed himself, for Anwar Rasheed Entertainments.

      Stay locked to this page for the detailed Twitter review of Trance...

      Also Read:

      Trance: The Official Trailer Of The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Is Impressive And Intriguing!

      Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X