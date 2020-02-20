Trance Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim Starrer!

Trance, the Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer which marks filmmaker Anwar Rasheed's comeback to direction after a long gap of 8 years, has finally hit the theatres today. The movie, which is unarguably one of the most-awaited projects of the Malayalam film industry in 2020, also marks the Malayalam acting debut of the renowned filmmaker Gautham Menon.

If the reports are to be believed, Trance revolves around a motivational speaker named Viju Prasad, and his life journey. Fahadh Faasil, who plays the central character, Viju Prasad, is said to be playing 5 stages of his character's life in the movie, which was shot in different schedules over two years. The Anwar Rasheed directorial is completely shot with sync sound technology.

Nazriya Nazim, the leading lady is appearing in the role of Esther Lopez in the project, which features Gautham Menon, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sreenath Bhasi, Unnimaya Prasad, and so on in the supporting roles. Trance is scripted by newcomer Vincent Vadakkan.

Amal Neerad, the renowned cinematographer-filmmaker is the DOP of the project. Newcomer Jackson Vijayan has composed the songs and background score. Praveen Prabhakar has handled the editing. Trance, which is said to be a big-budget venture, is produced by Anwar Rasheed himself, for Anwar Rasheed Entertainments.

Stay locked to this page for the detailed Twitter review of Trance...

Also Read:

Trance: The Official Trailer Of The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Is Impressive And Intriguing!