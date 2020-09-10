Trisha Krishnan Heaps Praises On C U Soon: Calls The Fahadh Faasil Starrer 'Best Of 2020'

Trisha Krishnan, one of the most sought after actresses of the south Indian film industry, is an adherent follower of Malayalam cinema. Interestingly, Trisha is totally impressed with the recently released Fahadh Faasil starrer, C U Soon. The Ram actress heaped praises on C U Soon in her Instagram story, recently.

In her Insta story, Trisha Krishnan stated that the Mahesh Narayanan is the best of 2020, and was all praises for the performances of the entire star cast. The gorgeous actress also remarked that she is so proud of her Mallu roots, after watching the film. Well, this clearly hints that C U Soon has equally impressed both the film industry members and common audiences.

C U Soon, which is said to be the first Malayalam mainstream film to be shot in iPhone, premiered on Amazon Prime Video, on September 1, 2020. The movie features Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, and Darshana Rajendran as the three protagonists, with Saiju Kurup, Maala Parvathi, and others in the supporting roles. The project is conceptualised and directed by renowned editor-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan.