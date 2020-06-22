    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Usha Rani Passes Away In Chennai; Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Jayasurya & Others Mourn Her Death

      Actress Usha Rani has passed away on June 21 (Sunday) morning in Chennai. The 64-year-old actress, who is known for her memorable supporting characters in Malayalam and Tamil films, was getting treated for kidney-related ailments.

      Usha Rani was the wife of late director N Sankaran Nair. She is survived by a son Vishnu Shankar. Her funeral took place in Chennai yesterday evening. Usha Rani predominantly worked in Malayalam films, hence, Mollywood celebs like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and Jayasurya paid their last respects to the late veteran actress.

      Usha Rani

      Prithviraj shared a photo of Usha Rani and wrote, "Condolences. Rest in peace."

      Condolences. Rest in peace 🙏

      Jayasurya shared a throwback picture of himself with his wife and Usha Rani. In 2016, Usha had visited Jayasurya's house and spent some quality time with him and his family. He took to Instagram and expressed his condolence and wrote, "ഉഷാറാണി ചേച്ചിയും ..... ആത്മശാന്തി (കഴിഞ്ഞ വ ഷം ജൂ മാസം ചേച്ചി വീട്ടി വന്നപ്പോൾ......)"

      ഉഷാറാണി ചേച്ചിയും ..... ആത്മശാന്തി 🙏🙏🙏 (കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം ജൂൺ മാസം ചേച്ചി വീട്ടിൽ വന്നപ്പോൾ......)

      Tovino Thomas too mourned her death on Instagram.

      ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ !!

      Actor and producer Ajay Varghese also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actress Usha Rani in Malayalam. He wrote, "ആദരാഞ്ജലിക ചേച്ചിയുടെ ആത്മാവിന്റെ നിത്യ ശാന്തിക്കായി പ്രാത്ഥിക്കുന്നു."

      ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ ചേച്ചിയുടെ ആത്മാവിന്റെ നിത്യ ശാന്തിക്കായി പ്രാർത്ഥിക്കുന്നു

      Usha Rani has notably worked in Arangetram (1973), Ennai Pol Oruvan (1978), Mannava (1997), Pathram (1999), Hitler (1997), Swarna Kireedam (1996) and many others. She has also acted in a couple of TV serials.

      Also Read : Malayalam Director And Writer KR Sachidanandan Aka Sachy Passes Away

      Rest In Peace Usha Rani!

      Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 10:47 [IST]
