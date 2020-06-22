Usha Rani Passes Away In Chennai; Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Jayasurya & Others Mourn Her Death

Actress Usha Rani has passed away on June 21 (Sunday) morning in Chennai. The 64-year-old actress, who is known for her memorable supporting characters in Malayalam and Tamil films, was getting treated for kidney-related ailments.

Usha Rani was the wife of late director N Sankaran Nair. She is survived by a son Vishnu Shankar. Her funeral took place in Chennai yesterday evening. Usha Rani predominantly worked in Malayalam films, hence, Mollywood celebs like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and Jayasurya paid their last respects to the late veteran actress.

Prithviraj shared a photo of Usha Rani and wrote, "Condolences. Rest in peace."

View this post on Instagram Condolences. Rest in peace 🙏 A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on Jun 20, 2020 at 9:21pm PDT

Jayasurya shared a throwback picture of himself with his wife and Usha Rani. In 2016, Usha had visited Jayasurya's house and spent some quality time with him and his family. He took to Instagram and expressed his condolence and wrote, "ഉഷാറാണി ചേച്ചിയും ..... ആത്മശാന്തി (കഴിഞ്ഞ വ ഷം ജൂ മാസം ചേച്ചി വീട്ടി വന്നപ്പോൾ......)"

Tovino Thomas too mourned her death on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ !! A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas) on Jun 20, 2020 at 10:23pm PDT

Actor and producer Ajay Varghese also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actress Usha Rani in Malayalam. He wrote, "ആദരാഞ്ജലിക ചേച്ചിയുടെ ആത്മാവിന്റെ നിത്യ ശാന്തിക്കായി പ്രാത്ഥിക്കുന്നു."

Usha Rani has notably worked in Arangetram (1973), Ennai Pol Oruvan (1978), Mannava (1997), Pathram (1999), Hitler (1997), Swarna Kireedam (1996) and many others. She has also acted in a couple of TV serials.

Rest In Peace Usha Rani!