      Vaariyamkunnan: Scriptwriter Ramees Withdraws From The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Aashiq Abu Project!

      Vaariyamkunnan, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran-Aashiq Abu project has been receiving severe backlash from the netizens, due to its sensitive topic. A group of netizens has been attacking lead actor Prithviraj and director Aashiq Abu for choosing to make a film on Vaariyamkunnathu Kunjahammad Haji, the leader of 1921 Malabar Rebellion.

      The project had also made headlines, after Ramees, one of the scriptwriters of the project was called out by the netizens for his political and extremely misogynistic posts. However, Ramees has now withdrawn from the project. Even though the scriptwriter deleted his posts and made a public apology on his official social media page, the netizens are in no mood to spare him.

      Aashiq Abu, the director shared the news with his followers through a social media post recently. In his post, the filmmaker has clearly mentioned that he is against Ramees' political ideologies, and vice versa. Aashiq Abu has also revealed how he met the scriptwriter and decided to join hands for the project, in his post.

