      Vanitha Film Awards 2020: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu Win Top Honours!

      Vanitha Film Awards 2020 was announced recently at the star-studded event held in Kochi. Mohanlal bagged the Best Actor trophy for his performance in Lucifer, while Manju Warrier won the Best Actress award for her performances in the films Lucifer and Prathi Poovankozhi. Prithviraj Sukumaran was selected as the Best Director for his directorial debut Lucifer. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Asif Ali bagged the awards for Best Popular Actors.

      Here is the Vanitha Film Awards 2020 complete winners list. Have a look...

      Vanitha Film Awards 2020 Heres The Complete Winners List
      Here's the complete list of winners:

      Life Time Achievement Award: Sharada

      Best Movie: Kumbalangi Nights

      Most Popular Movie: Lucifer

      Best Actor: Mohanlal (Lucifer)

      Best Actress: Manju Warrier (Lucifer, Prathi Poovankozhi)

      Best Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran (Lucifer)

      Best Scriptwriter: Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights)

      Best Popular Actor: Asif Ali (Kettyolaanu Ente Maalakha)

      Best Popular Actress: Parvathy (Uyare)

      Graceful Performer: Nivin Pauly (Kayamkulam Kochunni, Moothon, Love Action Drama)

      Best Villain: Vivek Oberoi (Lucifer)

      Best Character Actor: Siddique (Uyare)

      Best Character Actress: Nyla Usha (Porinju Mariyam Jose)

      Best Supporting Actor: Soubin Shahir (Android Kunjappan, Kumbalangi Nights, Virus)

      Best Supporting Actress: Anusree (Prathi Poovankozhi)

      Best Comedian Award: Saiju Kurup (Android Kunjappan, Driving Licence, Prathi Poovankozhi)

      Best Child Artist: Achuthan (Mamangam)

      Special Performance (Male): Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan, Driving Licence)

      Special Performance (Female): Mamtha Mohandas (Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, 9)

      Best Debutant Director: Manu Ashokan (Uyare)

      Best Debutant Actor (Male): Mathew Thomas (Kumbalangi Nights, Thaneermathan Dinangal)

      Best Debutant Actor (Female): Anna Ben (Kumbalangi Nights, Helen)

      Best Star Pair: Shane Nigam & Anna Ben (Kumbalangi Nights)

      Best Film on Social Issues: Virus

      Social Responsible Actor: Kunchacko Boban (Virus)

      Special Responsible Actress: Rima Kallingal (Virus)

      Best Music Director: PS Jayhari (Athiran)

      Best Lyricist: BK Harinarayanan (Luca, Edakkad Battalion 06)

      Best Singer (Male): Vijay Yesudas (Nee Mukilo, Uyare)

      Best Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal (Mookuthi, Mamangam)

      Best Cinematographer: Gireesh Gangadharan (Jallikattu)

      Best Choreographer: Brinda Master (Mookuthi, Mamangam).

