      Vanitha Film Awards 2020: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Win Top Honours!

      Vanitha Film Awards 2020 was announced recently at the star-studded event held in Kochi. Mohanlal bagged the Best Actor trophy for his performance in Lucifer, while Parvathy won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of acid attack survivor in Uyare. Prithviraj Sukumaran was selected as the Best Director for his directorial debut Lucifer.

      Vanitha Film Awards 2020 Heres The Complete Winners List

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 23:46 [IST]
