    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Varane Avashyamund & Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Malayalam Films To Have A Late Release Outside Kerala!

      By
      |

      The Malayalam film industry is going through one of its best phases now, with some exceptional films hitting the theatres. Varane Avashyamund and Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the Dulquer Salmaan-Suresh Gopi starrer and Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon project which hit the theatres last week, has been receiving exceptional reviews from both the audiences and critics.

      However, the Kerala producers have now shocked the audiences by deciding to have a late release for all Malayalam films at the rest of India's releasing centers. Sreedhar Pillai, the renowned trade analyst revealed the news through his official Twitter page recently. As per the reports, the producers made the drastic decision to prevent piracy.

      According to Sreedhar Pillai, all the Malayalam films will hit the rest of India centers only after a week of Kerala release. If the reports are to be believed, the piracy is majorly happening at the releasing centers outside Kerala. Thus, releasing the films in the rest of India screens on the actual release day itself is severely affecting the box office performance of the films.

      Varane Avashaymund, the Dulquer Salmaan-Suresh Gopi starrer which hit the theatres on February 7, Friday is now all set to release the theatres outside Kerala on February 14, Valentines Day. Ayyappanum Koshiyum, on the other hand, is yet to gets its rest of India release date. But the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer recently had its UAE-GCC and Canada releases.

      Malayalam Films Including Varane Avashyamund & Ayyappanum Koshiyum To Have Rest Of India Release After One Week Of Kerala Release

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 23:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X