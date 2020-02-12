Varane Avashyamund & Ayyappanum Koshiyum: Malayalam Films To Have A Late Release Outside Kerala!

The Malayalam film industry is going through one of its best phases now, with some exceptional films hitting the theatres. Varane Avashyamund and Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the Dulquer Salmaan-Suresh Gopi starrer and Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon project which hit the theatres last week, has been receiving exceptional reviews from both the audiences and critics.

However, the Kerala producers have now shocked the audiences by deciding to have a late release for all Malayalam films at the rest of India's releasing centers. Sreedhar Pillai, the renowned trade analyst revealed the news through his official Twitter page recently. As per the reports, the producers made the drastic decision to prevent piracy.

Now it looks like from this year Malayalam producers will release their films in ROI ( rest of India) only one week after Kerala release, to avoid piracy. Malayalam associations has warned of rampant piracy in ROI which affects Kerala opening weekend if released simultaneously. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) February 12, 2020

According to Sreedhar Pillai, all the Malayalam films will hit the rest of India centers only after a week of Kerala release. If the reports are to be believed, the piracy is majorly happening at the releasing centers outside Kerala. Thus, releasing the films in the rest of India screens on the actual release day itself is severely affecting the box office performance of the films.

Varane Avashaymund, the Dulquer Salmaan-Suresh Gopi starrer which hit the theatres on February 7, Friday is now all set to release the theatres outside Kerala on February 14, Valentines Day. Ayyappanum Koshiyum, on the other hand, is yet to gets its rest of India release date. But the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer recently had its UAE-GCC and Canada releases.