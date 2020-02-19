Varane Avashyamund Box Office 10 Days Collection Report: Dulquer Salmaan Strikes Gold Again!

Varane Avashyamund, the recently released multi-starrer which marked the production debut of Dulquer Salmaan, has totally impressed the audiences. The movie, which is directed by Anoop Sathyan, marked the comeback of National award-winning actors Suresh Gopi and Shobana to Malayalam cinema after a long gap. The cine-goers are heaping praises over Varane Avashyamund, which can be called as a perfect family entertainer.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, the young actress made her debut in Malayalam cinema with the Anoop Sathyan directorial, which revolves around the love stories of two different generations. Varane Avashyamund is now all set to cross the prestigious 20-Crore mark at the box office in a couple of days and has already earned the superhit status.

Read Varane Avashyamund box office 10 days worldwide collection report here...