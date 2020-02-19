Varane Avashyamund Box Office 10 Days Collection Report: Dulquer Salmaan Strikes Gold Again!
Varane Avashyamund, the recently released multi-starrer which marked the production debut of Dulquer Salmaan, has totally impressed the audiences. The movie, which is directed by Anoop Sathyan, marked the comeback of National award-winning actors Suresh Gopi and Shobana to Malayalam cinema after a long gap. The cine-goers are heaping praises over Varane Avashyamund, which can be called as a perfect family entertainer.
Kalyani Priyadarshan, the young actress made her debut in Malayalam cinema with the Anoop Sathyan directorial, which revolves around the love stories of two different generations. Varane Avashyamund is now all set to cross the prestigious 20-Crore mark at the box office in a couple of days and has already earned the superhit status.
The Kerala Box Office Collections
The Dulquer Salmaan-Suresh Gopi starrer has delivered an above-average performance at the Kerala box office when it completed the first 10 days of its release. Reportedly, the movie has made a gross collection of Rs. 10.6 Crores from the state so far.
The Rest Of India Collections (3 Days)
Varane Avashyamund released the rest of India screens on February 14, Friday, after a week of its actual release. The movie has reportedly made a gross collection of about Rs. 0.95 Crores from the rest of India centers, within the 3 days run.
The Overseas Collection
The Anoop Sathyan directorial was released in the overseas centers around 4-7 days after its actual release. The movie has reportedly made around Rs. 7.4 Crores so far, at the overseas box office.
10 Days Worldwide Collections
According to the trade experts, Varane Avashyamund has thus made a total gross collection of Rs. 18.9 Crores at the worldwide box office within the first 10 days of its theatrical run.
Expectations
If things follow at the same rate, Varane Avashyamund will definitely earn the blockbuster status at the box office and emerge as one of the biggest successes of its lead actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan's career.
