Varane Avashyamund Box Office 17 Days Worldwide Collections: Enter The 25-Crore Club!

Kerala Box Office

Varane Avashyamund, which marked the comeback of senior actors Suresh Gopi and Shobana to Malayalam cinema, has crossed the 14-Crore mark at the Kerala box office. The Anoop Sathyan movie has made a total collection of Rs. 14.85 Crores at the Kerala box office, within the first 17 days.

The Rest Of India (7 Days)

According to the trade experts, the Dulquer Salmaan movie has made a total collection of Rs. 1.35 Crores within the first week (7 days) of its release from the rest of India centers.

The Overseas Collections

The family entertainer, which was released at the foreign centers about a week after its Kerala release, has made a total collection of Rs. 9.65 Crores at the overseas box office.

The Worldwide Collections

Thus, the multi-starrer has now officially crossed the prestigious 25-Crore mark at the worldwide box office, by making a total gross collection of Rs. 25.85 Crores within the first 17 days of its release.

What To Expect?

According to the trade analysts, Varane Avashyamund will surely emerge as one of the biggest hits in the career of its lead actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan. There are high chances for the movie to touch the 50-Crore mark within its lifetime run at the worldwide box office.