Varane Avashyamund Box Office 17 Days Worldwide Collections: Enter The 25-Crore Club!
Varane Avashyamund, the family entertainer which marked the production debut of actor Dulquer Salmaan is running successfully in the releasing centers across the globe. The movie, which featured Dulquer Salmaan himself in the lead role, along with senior actors Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and newcomer Kalyani Priyadarshan, has now entered the prestigious 25-Crore club of Malayalam cinema.
The Anoop Sathyan directorial, which was released on February 7, 2020, crossed the 25-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first 17 days of its release. Varane Avashyamund has succeeded in impressing the viewers from all age groups and has emerged the favourite film of family audiences for this season.
Here is Varane Avashyamund box office 17 days worldwide collection report. Have a look...
Kerala Box Office
Varane Avashyamund, which marked the comeback of senior actors Suresh Gopi and Shobana to Malayalam cinema, has crossed the 14-Crore mark at the Kerala box office. The Anoop Sathyan movie has made a total collection of Rs. 14.85 Crores at the Kerala box office, within the first 17 days.
The Rest Of India (7 Days)
According to the trade experts, the Dulquer Salmaan movie has made a total collection of Rs. 1.35 Crores within the first week (7 days) of its release from the rest of India centers.
The Overseas Collections
The family entertainer, which was released at the foreign centers about a week after its Kerala release, has made a total collection of Rs. 9.65 Crores at the overseas box office.
The Worldwide Collections
Thus, the multi-starrer has now officially crossed the prestigious 25-Crore mark at the worldwide box office, by making a total gross collection of Rs. 25.85 Crores within the first 17 days of its release.
What To Expect?
According to the trade analysts, Varane Avashyamund will surely emerge as one of the biggest hits in the career of its lead actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan. There are high chances for the movie to touch the 50-Crore mark within its lifetime run at the worldwide box office.
