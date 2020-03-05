Varane Avashyamund Box Office 24 Days Collection Report: To Enter The 30-Crore Club Soon!

Varane Avashyamund, the multi-starrer which marked the production debut of Dulquer Salmaan, was released on February 7, 2020. The movie, which features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, is now all set to complete its first month at the releasing centers across the globe.

When it completed the first 24 days of release, Varane Avashyamund is delivering a decent performance at the box office and is all set to enter the prestigious 30-Crore club of Malayalam cinema. The strong support of the family audiences has truly helped the movie, which marked the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan, the son of senior director Sathyan Anthikad.

Read Varane Avashyamund box office 24 days worldwide collection report here...