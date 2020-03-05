    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Varane Avashyamund Box Office 24 Days Collection Report: To Enter The 30-Crore Club Soon!

      By
      |

      Varane Avashyamund, the multi-starrer which marked the production debut of Dulquer Salmaan, was released on February 7, 2020. The movie, which features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, is now all set to complete its first month at the releasing centers across the globe.

      When it completed the first 24 days of release, Varane Avashyamund is delivering a decent performance at the box office and is all set to enter the prestigious 30-Crore club of Malayalam cinema. The strong support of the family audiences has truly helped the movie, which marked the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan, the son of senior director Sathyan Anthikad.

      Read Varane Avashyamund box office 24 days worldwide collection report here...

      The Kerala Box Office Collections

      The Kerala Box Office Collections

      The Dulquer Salmaan-Suresh Gopi starrer has delivered an above-average performance at the Kerala box office when it completed the first 24 days of its release. Reportedly, the movie has made a gross collection of Rs. 16.2 Crores from the state so far.

      The Rest Of India Collections

      The Rest Of India Collections

      Varane Avashyamund released the rest of India screens on February 14, Friday, after a week of its actual release. The movie has reportedly made a gross collection of about Rs. 1.85 Crores from the rest of India centers so far.

      The Overseas Box Office

      The Overseas Box Office

      The Anoop Sathyan directorial was released in the overseas centers around 4-7 days after its actual release. The sources suggest that the movie has reportedly made around Rs. 10.85 Crores from the overseas box office so far.

      The Worldwide Box Office

      The Worldwide Box Office

      According to the trade experts, Varane Avashyamund has thus made a total gross collection of Rs. 28.9 Crores at the worldwide box office when it completed the first 24 days of its theatrical run.

      What To Expect?

      What To Expect?

      If things follow at the same rate, the multi-starrer will definitely emerge as one of the biggest hits of 2020. The trade experts suggest that Varane Avashyamund has the chance to enter the 50-Crore club within its lifetime run at the releasing centers.

      Also Read:

      Ayyappanum Koshiyum Box Office 24 Days Worldwide Collections: It Is A Blockbuster!

      Trance Box Office 11 Days Worldwide Collections: The Fahadh Faasil Movie Crosses 20-Crore Mark

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X