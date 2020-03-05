Varane Avashyamund Box Office 24 Days Collection Report: To Enter The 30-Crore Club Soon!

The Kerala Box Office Collections

The Dulquer Salmaan-Suresh Gopi starrer has delivered an above-average performance at the Kerala box office when it completed the first 24 days of its release. Reportedly, the movie has made a gross collection of Rs. 16.2 Crores from the state so far.

The Rest Of India Collections

Varane Avashyamund released the rest of India screens on February 14, Friday, after a week of its actual release. The movie has reportedly made a gross collection of about Rs. 1.85 Crores from the rest of India centers so far.

The Overseas Box Office

The Anoop Sathyan directorial was released in the overseas centers around 4-7 days after its actual release. The sources suggest that the movie has reportedly made around Rs. 10.85 Crores from the overseas box office so far.

The Worldwide Box Office

According to the trade experts, Varane Avashyamund has thus made a total gross collection of Rs. 28.9 Crores at the worldwide box office when it completed the first 24 days of its theatrical run.

What To Expect?

If things follow at the same rate, the multi-starrer will definitely emerge as one of the biggest hits of 2020. The trade experts suggest that Varane Avashyamund has the chance to enter the 50-Crore club within its lifetime run at the releasing centers.