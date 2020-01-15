Varane Avashyamund: First Video Song Of The Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Wins The Internet!

Varane Avashyamund, the highly anticipated Dulquer Salmaan starrer is all set to hit the theaters in February 2020. The much-awaited first video song of the Anoop Sathyan directorial is finally out now. The song Nee Vaa En Aarumukha was released through the official social media pages of lead actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan.

Nee Vaa En Aarumukha is a heartwarming semi-classical number that features a festival occasion involving the four lead characters, played by Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The song, which is jointly penned by Santhosh Varma and Dr. Kritaya is composed by Alphonse Joseph and sung by KS Chithra-Karthik duo.

From the beautifully picturized song video, it is evident that Dulquer Salmaan is playing a boy-next-door character in Varane Avashyamund. The song video also hints the complicated equation between the characters played by Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan. It is truly wonderful to watch Suresh Gopi and Shobana back on the silver screen together, after a very long break.

The beautiful song video has already won the internet and has crossed 70K views within the first 4 hours of its release. The first video song of Varane Avashyamund has truly raised the expectation over the multi-starrer and ensures that the movie will be a complete treat for the family audiences and cine-goers who still miss the 90's style film experiences.

Varane Avashyamund marks the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan, the son of Sathyan Anthikad and Malayalam debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan, the popular actress, and daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy. The movie will feature senior actress Urvashi, Lalu Alex, directors Major Ravi, Johny Antony, and so on in the supporting roles.

Dulquer Salmaan, the lead actor also doubles up as the producer of the project. Varane Avashyamund is jointly produced by Dulquer's Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments. The team is expected to announce the release date of the movie very soon.